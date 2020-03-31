Live Now
Coronavirus Task Force expected to give update around 5 p.m.

Bill Parcells takes part in Saratoga County ‘thank you’ video

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County first responders and healthcare workers were recognized by a big name in sports.

Bill Parcells, who lives in the county and coached the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories, joined a countywide thank you.

County leaders also took part in the video.

