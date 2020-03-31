Bill Parcells takes part in Saratoga County ‘thank you’ video

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County first responders and healthcare workers were recognized by a big name in sports.
Bill Parcells, who lives in the county and coached the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories, joined a countywide thank you.
County leaders also took part in the video.
