CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating woes that have been front and center for many homeowners in recent years.

NEWS10 has fielded countless concerns the past few winters from homeowners who heat with propane, mainly through Ferrellgas. When refills weren’t showing up on time, residents had no where else to turn because of laws that prevent other companies from filling up their tanks. The bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, could change that.

“Hopefully it will be on its way to the governor’s desk soon. I’m hoping that happens before the winter months get here,” Santabarbara said.

According to Santabarbara, customer liability wouldn’t be affected if the bill became law.

“When propane companies come onto your property to refill your tank, or fill their tank, whether they own it or not, the liability is always with the propane company. This bill changes none of that,” he explained.

While Bill Overbaugh, Executive Director of the New York Propane Gas Association thinks companies will be more than willing to play ball, he said the industry still has concerns about liability between propane companies, when one provider is filling a tank that belongs to another.

“If something goes wrong, who needs to step in and help remedy the situation? We’re not sure,” Overbaugh said.

Santabarbara said the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets would be enforcing the law, and more will become clear through their rules.

“Once this bill’s signed into law, they’ll be creating the regulations,” he said.

A representative from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office said she is reviewing the legislation.