Bill calls for 787 feasibility study

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some big changes could be coming to parts of 787 near the waterfront in Albany.

Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy announced legislation directing the Department of Transportation to conduct an engineering feasibility study on modifying the highway.

The study would look at ways to give residents and visitors better access to the Hudson River and Albany waterfront, which is the way it was before the highway was built.

According to Fahy, projected repairs to simply maintain the existing highway infrastructure would cost at least $900 million.

Fahy said Friday: “The Capital Region’s greatest asset, access to the Hudson River waterfront, has been absent from communities since 787 went up. The study will provide a blueprint and cost estimates for either removing or transforming 787 into a boulevard-style roadway.”