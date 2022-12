HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Herkimer police department has accumulated a good number of bikes this year. The department advises those who lost a bike to stop by and see if they have it.

If your bike was lost or stolen this year, stop by the police department Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the make, model, color, size, description and date of when you think it was stolen or when you lost it. Police advise anyone under the age of 16 be accompanied by an adult.