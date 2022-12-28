ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six Capital Region residents won big this year and claimed their prizes from the New York Lottery. Lottery games such as the Mega Millions and Powerball made headlines for their big jackpots throughout the year.

Although these players didn’t hit the jackpot, they still received sizable payouts. Here are the biggest Capital Region lotto winners of 2022.

Daniel Foster of Watervliet claimed his $1 million prize off of the Strike it Rich scratch-off game in May. The winning ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms at 211 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham. Foster chose to receive his prize as a lump-sum payment totaling $546,840 after required withholdings.

Edward Sherman of Troy claimed his $1 million prize on an X Series: 25X scratch-off ticket in June. He bought the ticket at Price Chopper at 716 Hoosick Street in Troy. Sherman opted to receive his $1 million as a single lump sum totaling $546,840 after required withholdings.

Valerie Kevlin of Amsterdam claimed her $1 million prize on a X Series: 20X scratch-off ticket in August. She bought the ticket at Stewart’s Shops at 4192 Route 30 in Amsterdam. Kevlin chose to receive her prize as a single lump sum totaling $546,840 after required withholdings.

Robert Lawlor of Latham claimed his $1 million prize on the $1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword scratch-off game in September. He bought the ticket at Stewart’s Shops at 29 Wade Road Extension in Latham. Lawlor chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.

Andrew McClure of Halfmoon claimed his $5,000 A Week For Life prize on the Set For Life scratch-off game in September. He bought the ticket at Save More Beverage at 1512 Route 9 in Halfmoon. McClure chose to receive his prize in a single lump sum payment of $2,474,460 after required withholdings.

Ronald Skinner of Corinth claimed his $1 million prize on a Mega Millions ticket in October. He won the second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers. The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms on Maple Street in Corinth. Skinner chose to receive a single lump sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

If you are struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, you can get help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Resources are also available on the New York State Problem Gambling Resource Centers website.