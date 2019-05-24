Big Brothers, Big Sisters raise big money for kids

by: Louis Finley

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Capital Region held its eighth annual Chef’s Challenge, raising a record setting $60,000.

The money raised goes to helps pair 450 to 600 six to 14 year olds in four Capital Region counties.

“It costs $1,200 to make and sustain a match for one year. And what that money goes towards is all the enrollment and background checks and screening that we have to do with our ‘bigs,’” said CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Capital Region Sabrina Houser.

Houser said each year they have an additional 250 kids waiting to have a mentor. The money raised will take about 50 of them off the wait list.

