Big Brothers and Sisters sees increase in demand as mentorships turn digital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Big Brothers and Sisters of the Capital Region has seen a surge in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kids are usually enrolled in the program because of problems at school or home, but the uncertainty caused by the pandemic has caused enrollments to surge. The Albany-based organisation is now reaching out for more volunteers.

“Some of our families were concerned about how they were going to pay their bills before this happened. Now, there’s even more concern and their kids feel it. They often need someone in their corner who can just be there for them. We’re trying to find ways to help Matches sustain their relationships now, when they’re needed most.” Lea Montalto-Rook, CEO of BBBSCR

“Bigs” and “littles” are finding creative ways to stay connected during the outbreak and are making the most of video chat software like Zoom, Facetime, and Skype.

One pair even held a virtual Easter egg decorating session.

The organization plans to hold a virtual recruitment fair in an attempt to attract more volunteers. One of the BBBSCR’s major fundraising events is also going online. Whether online or in-person, the organization depends on donations to operate.

