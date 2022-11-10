ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 2021 Big Axe Champion, Mark Mirasol will be leading a 5-person team of throwers from The Lazy Axe to the 2022 Signarama World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships. Mark Mirasol will be looking to defend his title as the Big Axe Champion.

This is the third year Mark Mirasol has qualified for the year-end championships in all areas, Hatchet, Big Axe, Duals, and Knife Throwing. Mirasol, co-owner of The Lazy Axe along with his wife Kristyn, has built out his team with five other well-qualified competitors.

Ben “The Axe Guy” Paultre, qualified fir Knife Throwing and Duals (with Don Johnson)

Gary “Dragon” Dayter, qualified for Hatchet, Big Axe and Duals (with Mark)

Don Johnson, qualified for Duals (with Ben Paultre)

Kristyn Mirasol, qualified for Big Axe and Duals (with Suzie Bassett)

Kristyn is one of only nine women to have qualified for the World Championships in Big Axe. Kristyn and Suzie are only one of only two all-female teams that qualified for the World Championships in Duals.

Some facts about 2022 Signarama World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships:

Competitors from all over the world will be competing in the following 4 events: 256 throwers will compete in the Hatchet discipline 128 throwers will compete in the Big Axe discipline 128 teams will compete in the Duals discipline 64 throwers will compete in the World Knife Throwing Championship

The events have a combined total Prize Pool of $57,500.

The final rounds of each discipline’s tournament will be broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks on Sunday, December 4. To date, Mark has appeared on three ESPN broadcasts for axe throwing.

Kristyn and Mark Mirasol are excited to have talent representing the Captial Region in the championships. The tournament takes place on December 1 through 4 in Appleton, Wisconsin.