Bicyclist ticketed after being hit by car

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car hit a bicyclist while turning into a shopping plaza, but it was the bicyclist who was ticketed.

Police said 68-year-old Arthur Lamb was riding his bike on the sidewalk of Upper Glen Street when he failed to yield right of way to a turning car, and he rode right into its path.

Lamb was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Bikes are considered moving vehicles, and bicyclists are required to follow the same rules of the road that drivers do.

That means bicyclists should obey all traffic lights and signs and signal for turns even when riding in a bike lane or path. They must also ride in the direction of traffic.

Bicyclists can get traffic tickets, and parents can be held responsible for their children’s violations.