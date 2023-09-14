BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem residents are warned against a new phone scam in which the caller pretends to be a member of the Bethlehem Police Department. According to the police, the caller ID shows the call originates from the Bethlehem Police Department at (518) 439-9973.

The caller then tries to get residents to provide personal information by way of a fictitious story. Police say there has been only one known incident regarding this scam. Anyone who has received a call of this nature is asked to call the Town of Bethlehem Police Department.