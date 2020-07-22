Bethlehem police seeing nightly parties of underage drinkers

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department has seen a rise in large gatherings of underage drinkers in the town for the past few months.

“We’ve had as many calls in July of this year as we did for the entire summer of last year,” said Bethlehem Police Commander Adam Hornick.

Hornick said he believes the state-wide shutdown due to COVID-19 and lack of activities for teens has contributed to the problem.

“During a typical school year or summer, usually, parties are on weekends, but now it’s mostly a nightly activity – something our shifts are dealing with every night from eight, nine, o’clock on,” Hornick said.

The department has partnered with community members to curb late night partying. To stop noise complaints, underage drinking and trespassing, neighborhood associations and land owners, like National Grid, have put addition signage and removed sofas and chairs at one popular party location.

“There’s going to be arrests made. There’s going to be other issues. We’re going to have to find a way to deal with it so that residents aren’t dealing with this at three, four, o’clock in the morning with large groups of people coming on their property and causing large damage,” Hornick said.

Hornick said the department is also seeing a rise in property damage and theft in the town. The department is investigating if the two matters are related.

