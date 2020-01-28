Bethlehem police make an arrest after six-hour standoff in Selkirk

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem and New York State Police ended a six-hour standoff early Tuesday morning.

Bethlehem commander Adam Hornick said police arrived at the location at about 6:20 p.m. Monday to conduct a standard welfare check of a man. After police discovered an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home.

At about 2:30 a.m. the man was taken into custody without incident.

Hornick said more details will be released later Tuesday.

NEWS10 will update this article as new details are learned.