Bethlehem police chief retires after 41 years of service

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A brief walkout ceremony was held Thursday for Bethlehem Police Chief Louis Corsi.

Corsi spent 41 years on the force.

He began his career in the Coeymans Police Department and spent several years with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office before transferring to Bethlehem.

He was appointed the department’s seventh Chief of Police in 2003.

