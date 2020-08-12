Bethlehem police arrest Albany man for five alleged burglaries

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday and Sunday, the Bethlehem Police Department received multiple reports of burglaries around Delaware and Kenwood Avenues in Delmar. Reports claim someone broke into and stole from two apartments and three businesses: Barefoot Space, Shannon Chiropractic Wellness, and Le Shoppe.

Bethlehem police say their investigation into these burglaries led them to arrest Lawrence Femminella, 51, of Albany.

Femminella was arraigned in Bethlehem and remanded to the Albany County Jail without bail because of multiple previous felony convictions.

Police charged Femminella with two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree identity theft, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of petit larceny.

If convicted on all charges and counts, Femminella may earn as much as 64 years in prison, according to state sentencing guidelines.

