Bethlehem PD, NYPD conducting death investigation in Selkirk

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A death investigation is being conducted at a single-family residence in the Town of Selkirk.

The New York State Police crime unit and forensic identification unit are assisting in the investigation.

A search warrant has been executed at the residence to recover evidence and additional information in the case. Police do not believe there is any imminent danger to the community.

Police are notifying relatives of the deceased, and an autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday.

No other information is being released at this time.

