Bethlehem one step closer to later start time for high schoolers

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Central School District is one step closer to a later start time for the high school students.

The district has decided to fast track a later start time of 8 a.m. for the high school. It’s a change that could take place next school year.

The unanimous decision to move forward with the later start time was announced at Tuesday’s board meeting. Currently, high school students start their day at 7:35 a.m.

There would be no change to elementary start times. There are still a number of details that need to be finalized.

The district’s superintendent said the following in a statement: