Bethlehem holding public meeting to get feedback on Comprehensive Plan

Bethlehem is holding a public meeting for their Comprehensive Plan on Thursday

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Bethlehem is holding an in-person public meeting to discuss the town’s Comprehensive Plan. The town encourages residents to join the meeting on November 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bethlehem Town Hall.

The meeting will provide an update on draft goals and recommended strategies related to transportation, land use, housing, recreation, sustainability, economic development, environmental resources and a healthy community.

Draft goals and recommendations were prepared based on feedback from the previous two public meetings, community survey and discussions during the Comprehensive Plan Update Committee meetings.

Participants will be able to learn about the plan’s five principles: Livable Built Environment, Harmony with Nature, Resilient Economy, Healthy Community, and Responsible Regionalism. Residents will also be able to provide input and feedback.

Attendees are required to wear a mask during the meeting. More information about the Comprehensive Plan can be found on the Bethlehem Forward website.