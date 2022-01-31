Bethlehem CSD holding bus driving event on Feb. 1

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Central School District is holding a bus driving event on February 1. Those interested can test drive a school bus or just take a ride on one.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the BC Transportation Department parking lot in Delmar. Those interested can also learn more about what it takes to be a bus driver in Bethlehem.

The school district if offering $23.60 per hour as starting pay. Prospective applicants receive paid training and can earn a $1,000 retention bonus. The job includes health benefits and a retirement plan.

You can make an appointment to attend the event by calling the Transportation Department at (518) 439-3830. More information can be found on the district website.