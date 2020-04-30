Bethlehem Class of 2020 asks for blood donations amid pandemic

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus pandemic is impacting high school seniors across the country, but the graduating class in Bethlehem said they will be just fine.
The Class of 2020 at Bethlehem Central High School made a YouTube video asking for the spotlight to be taken off of them and on the need for blood donations. The seniors said the pandemic will not take away all the memories they made over the last four years.
“We have always been taught to care for others; it’s what Bethlehem is about. So don’t feel bad for us. We are grateful for all we have and all we’ve been given.”
The seniors are hosting a blood drive in honor of the graduating class on May 27.
