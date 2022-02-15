TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a restaurant in Troy, you have a lot to choose from. According to Tripadvisor, there are 399 restaurants in the city.

From Italian to Mediterranean to Chinese food, there’s a variety of options. These are the highest-rated restaurants in Troy on Tripadvisor.

10. Muza

Muza serves Polish and European foods. The restaurant is open for dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (96 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1300 15th Street

You can view the menu on the Muza website.

9. Manory’s Restaurant

Manory’s is a diner that serves American food. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner, and has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (64 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 99 Congress Street

You can view the menu on the Mealeo website.

8. LoPorto Ristorante Caffe

LoPorto’s serves Italian food and have vegetarian options. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (148 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 85 4th Street

You can view the menu on the LoPorto website.

7. Plum Blossom

Plum Blossom has Chinese, Asian and Cantonese food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (256 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 685 Hoosick Road

You can view the Plum Blossom menu on the Allmenus website.

6. The Whistling Kettle

The Whistling Kettle is a full service café with American food and drinks. The café is open for breakfast, lunch and brunch, and has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (150 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 254 Broadway

The Whistling Kettle has two other locations in Schenectady and Ballston Spa. You can view the menu on the Whistling Kettle website.

5. Ali Baba

Ali Baba serves Mediterranean, Turkish and Middle Eastern food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and halal options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (127 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 2243 15th Street

You can view the menu on the Mealeo website.

4. DeFazio’s Pizzeria

DeFazio’s Pizzeria serves Italian food and has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (98 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 266 4th Street

DeFazio’s has another location in Albany. The Troy location was recently used for a Hallmark movie shoot. You can view the menu on the DeFazio’s website.

3. Brown’s Brewing Company

Brown’s Brewing Company is best known for its craft beer and was featured on Tripadvisor’s “Ultimate Guide to NY State’s Craft Breweries.” The restaurant serves American food and has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and late night.

Rated 4 out of 5 (489 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 417 River Street

Brown’s Brewing Company has another taproom location located in North Hoosick. You can view the menu on their website.

2. Testo’s Restaurant & Pizza

Testo’s Restaurant & Pizza has two locations in Troy. They serve Italian food, and have vegetarian and vegan options. The restaurants are open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (148 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 853 4th Avenue and 769 Pawling Avenue

You can view the menu on the Testo’s website.

1. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has been in Troy since 2010. The restaurant is mainly known for its Barbecue, as well as its other American food. The restaurant offers gluten free options and is open for lunch, dinner and late night.

Rated 4 out of 5 (754 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 377 River Street

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has five other locations, including in Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. You can view the menu on the on the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que website.