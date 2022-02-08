Best restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor

Penne pasta with red sauce in a dish. (alfernec // shutterstock)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. According to Tripadvisor, there are about 170 restaurants located in city.

Here are the highest-rated restaurants in Saratoga Springs on Tripadvisor.

10. Max London’s Restaurant & Bar

Max London’s serves American cuisine and has lunch, dinner, brunch and late night options. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (536 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 466 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

You can view the menu on the Max London’s website.

9. Druthers Brewing Company

Druthers serves American cuisine and has lunch, dinner and late night options. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (1,330 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 381 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Druthers also has locations in Albany and Schenectady. You can view the menu on the Druthers website.

8. Boca Bar Bistro

Boca Bar Bistro serves Spanish cuisine and has lunch, dinner, brunch and late night options. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (625 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 384 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

You can view the menu on the Boca Bar Bistro website.

7. Sweet MIMI’s

Sweet MIMI’s Café and Bakery serves American cuisine and has breakfast, lunch and brunch options. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (227 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

You can view the menu on the Sweet MIMI’s website.

6. Olde Bryan Inn

Olde Bryan Inn serves American and British cuisine and has brunch, lunch and dinner options. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (1,508 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 123 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

You can view the menu on the Olde Bryan Inn website.

5. Triangle Diner

The Triangle Diner serves American cuisine and has breakfast, lunch and brunch options. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (369 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 400 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

You can view the menu on the Triangle Diner Facebook page.

4. Scallions

Scallions serves American cuisine and has breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner options. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (477 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 44 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

You can view the menu on the Scallions website.

3. Mrs. London’s

Mrs. London’s serves American cuisine and has breakfast, lunch and dinner options. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (583 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 464 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

You can view the menu on the Mrs. London’s website.

2. Osteria Danny

Osteria Danny serves Italian cuisine and has dinner options. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (494 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 26 Henry St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

You can view the menu on the Osteria Danny website.

1. 15 Church Restaurant

15 Church Restaurant serves American cuisine and has dinner options. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (884 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$$$

Address: 15 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

You can view the menu on the 15 Church Restaurant website.