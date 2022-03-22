GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From German to Mexican to Asian cuisine, Glens Falls has a lot to offer. There are about 60 restaurants in the city.

These are the highest-rated restaurants in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Davidson Brothers Brewing

Davidson Brothers Brewing serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night and has gluten-free options.

  • Rated 3.5 out of 5 (312 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 184 Glen Street

You can view the menu on the Davidson Brothers Brewing website.

9. Fenimore’s Pub

Fenimore’s Pub at 88 Ridge Street (credit: Jay Petrequin)

Located in the Queensbury Hotel, Fenimore’s Pub serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (73 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 88 Ridge Street

You can view the menu on the Fenimore’s Pub website.

8. Poopie’s DiManno’s Lunch

Poopies DiManno’s Lunch serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (98 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 54 Lawrence Street

You can view the menu on the diner’s website.

7. Heidelberg Inn

Heidelberg Inn serves German and American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (135 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 352 Quaker Road

You can view the menu on the Heidelberg Inn website.

6. Raul’s Mexican Grill

Raul’s Mexican Grill at 162 Glen Street (credit: Jay Petrequin)

Raul’s Mexican Grill serves Mexican food and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (174 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 162 Glen Street

You can view the menu on the Raul’s Mexican Grill website.

5. Siam Thai Sushi

Siam Thai Sushi at 14 Maple Street (credit: Jay Petrequin)

Siam Thai Sushi serves Asian and Thai food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (88 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 14 Maple Street

You can view the menu on the Siam Thai Sushi website.

4. Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe

Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe serves American food. The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (92 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 18 Curran Lane

You can view the menu on the Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe website.

3. Downtown City Tavern

Downtown City Tavern at 21 Elm Street (credit: Jay Petrequin)

Downtown City Tavern serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night, and has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (166 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 21 Elm Street

You can view the menu on the Downtown City Tavern website.

2. Morgan & Co

Morgan & Co at 65 Ridge Street (credit: Jay Petrequin)

Morgan & Co serves American food and is open for lunch, brunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (307 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$$$
  • Address: 65 Ridge Street

You can view the menu on the Morgan & Co website.

1. Cooper’s Cave Ale Company

Cooper’s Cave Ale Company serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (330 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 2 Sagamore Street

You can view the menu on the Cooper’s Cave Ale Company website.