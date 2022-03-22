GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From German to Mexican to Asian cuisine, Glens Falls has a lot to offer. There are about 60 restaurants in the city.
These are the highest-rated restaurants in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor.
10. Davidson Brothers Brewing
Davidson Brothers Brewing serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night and has gluten-free options.
- Rated 3.5 out of 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 184 Glen Street
You can view the menu on the Davidson Brothers Brewing website.
9. Fenimore’s Pub
Located in the Queensbury Hotel, Fenimore’s Pub serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night.
- Rated 4 out of 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 88 Ridge Street
You can view the menu on the Fenimore’s Pub website.
8. Poopie’s DiManno’s Lunch
Poopies DiManno’s Lunch serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch.
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 54 Lawrence Street
You can view the menu on the diner’s website.
7. Heidelberg Inn
Heidelberg Inn serves German and American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.
- Rated 4 out of 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 352 Quaker Road
You can view the menu on the Heidelberg Inn website.
6. Raul’s Mexican Grill
Raul’s Mexican Grill serves Mexican food and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.
- Rated 4 out of 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 162 Glen Street
You can view the menu on the Raul’s Mexican Grill website.
5. Siam Thai Sushi
Siam Thai Sushi serves Asian and Thai food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 14 Maple Street
You can view the menu on the Siam Thai Sushi website.
4. Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe
Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe serves American food. The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 18 Curran Lane
You can view the menu on the Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe website.
3. Downtown City Tavern
Downtown City Tavern serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night, and has vegetarian and gluten-free options.
- Rated 4 out of 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 21 Elm Street
You can view the menu on the Downtown City Tavern website.
2. Morgan & Co
Morgan & Co serves American food and is open for lunch, brunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
- Rated 4 out of 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 65 Ridge Street
You can view the menu on the Morgan & Co website.
1. Cooper’s Cave Ale Company
Cooper’s Cave Ale Company serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
- Rated 4 out of 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
- Price: $$-$$$
- Address: 2 Sagamore Street
You can view the menu on the Cooper’s Cave Ale Company website.