GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From German to Mexican to Asian cuisine, Glens Falls has a lot to offer. There are about 60 restaurants in the city.

These are the highest-rated restaurants in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Davidson Brothers Brewing

Davidson Brothers Brewing serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night and has gluten-free options.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (312 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 184 Glen Street

You can view the menu on the Davidson Brothers Brewing website.

9. Fenimore’s Pub

Fenimore’s Pub at 88 Ridge Street (credit: Jay Petrequin)

Located in the Queensbury Hotel, Fenimore’s Pub serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night.

Rated 4 out of 5 (73 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 88 Ridge Street

You can view the menu on the Fenimore’s Pub website.

8. Poopie’s DiManno’s Lunch

Poopies DiManno’s Lunch serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (98 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 54 Lawrence Street

You can view the menu on the diner’s website.

7. Heidelberg Inn

Heidelberg Inn serves German and American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (135 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 352 Quaker Road

You can view the menu on the Heidelberg Inn website.

6. Raul’s Mexican Grill

Raul’s Mexican Grill at 162 Glen Street (credit: Jay Petrequin)

Raul’s Mexican Grill serves Mexican food and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (174 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 162 Glen Street

You can view the menu on the Raul’s Mexican Grill website.

5. Siam Thai Sushi

Siam Thai Sushi at 14 Maple Street (credit: Jay Petrequin)

Siam Thai Sushi serves Asian and Thai food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (88 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 14 Maple Street

You can view the menu on the Siam Thai Sushi website.

4. Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe

Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe serves American food. The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (92 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 18 Curran Lane

You can view the menu on the Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe website.

3. Downtown City Tavern

Downtown City Tavern at 21 Elm Street (credit: Jay Petrequin)

Downtown City Tavern serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night, and has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (166 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 21 Elm Street

You can view the menu on the Downtown City Tavern website.

2. Morgan & Co

Morgan & Co at 65 Ridge Street (credit: Jay Petrequin)

Morgan & Co serves American food and is open for lunch, brunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (307 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$$$

Address: 65 Ridge Street

You can view the menu on the Morgan & Co website.

1. Cooper’s Cave Ale Company

Cooper’s Cave Ale Company serves American pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (330 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 2 Sagamore Street

You can view the menu on the Cooper’s Cave Ale Company website.