CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Italian to Thai to Mexican food, there are about 92 restaurants to choose from in Clifton Park. These are the highest-rated restaurants in the town, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Halfmoon Diner

Halfmoon Diner serves American food and is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. The diner has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (145 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 231 Grooms Road

You can view the menu on the Halfmoon Diner website.

9. Shalimar

Shalimar serves Indian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (130 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 15 Park Avenue

You can view the menu on the Shalimar website.

8. Grecian Gardens Pizza & Restaurant

Grecian Gardens serves Greek, Italian and American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (165 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1612 Route 9

You can view the menu on the Grecian Gardens website.

7. Venezia Pizza & Pasta

Venezia serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (112 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 629 Plank Road

You can view the menu on the Venezia website.

6. Ravenswood

Ravenswood serves American bar and pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (166 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1021 Route 146

You can view the menu on the Ravenswood website.

5. Pasta Pane

Pasta Pane serves Italian food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (265 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 18 Park Avenue

You can view the menu on the Pasta Pane website.

4. La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

La Fiesta serves Mexican food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (300 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 15 Park Avenue

You can view the menu on the La Fiesta website.

3. The Rusty Nail

The Rusty Nail serves American bar and pub food. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night, and has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (251 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1781 Route 9

You can view the menu on The Rusty Nail website.

2. Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse

Delmonico’s serves Italian and American food. The steakhouse is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The restaurant has several locations, including one in Albany. Other locations include Rochester, Syracuse, Utica, and Orlando, Florida.

Rated 4 out of 5 (368 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 3 Northside Drive

You can view the menu on the Delmonico’s website.

1. Sushi Thai @ the Park

Sushi Thai serves sushi, Asian and Thai food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (149 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1707 Route 9, Suite 100

You can view the menu on the Sushi Thai website.