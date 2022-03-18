ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School and neighborhood review website Niche recently released its 2022 Best Places to Live in America rankings. Based on that list, the website released the 2022 Best Places to Live in the Albany Area rankings.

Niche determines the rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the resident reviews on the website itself. Factors include affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, and walkability.

Here are the 25 best places to live in the Capital Region.

25. Pine Hills

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: B+
  • Population: 15,406
  • Median household income: $34,828
  • Median home value: $212,257

24. Castleton-on-Hudson

  • Located in Rensselaer County
  • Overall grade: B+
  • Population: 1,365
  • Median household income: $75,972
  • Median home value: $164,000

23. Albany

  • Located in Albany County
  • Overall grade: B+
  • Population: 97,478
  • Median household income: $45,825
  • Median home value: $179,100

22. Hampton Manor

  • Located in Rensselaer County
  • Overall grade: B+
  • Population: 1,911
  • Median household income: $58,235
  • Median home value: $164,700

21. Wynantskill

  • Located in Rensselaer County
  • Overall grade: B+
  • Population: 3,154
  • Median household income: $70,565
  • Median home value: $185,700

20. Averill Park

  • Located in Rensselaer County
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 1,228
  • Median household income: $92,857
  • Median home value: $228,000

19. East Glenville

  • Located in Schenectady
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 6,259
  • Median household income: $79,348
  • Median home value: $216,400

18. Union Street

  • Neighborhood in Schenectady
  • Overall grade: A-
  • Population: 14,898
  • Median household income: $72,183
  • Median home value: $152,446

17. Northside

  • Neighborhood in Schenectady
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 12,109
  • Median household income: $69,243
  • Median home value: $149,025

16. Buckingham Pond/Crestwood

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 9,582
  • Median household income: $87,567
  • Median home value: $228,771

15. Plymouth

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 1,666
  • Median household income: $95,736
  • Median home value: $257,074

14. West Sand Lake

  • Located in Rensselaer County
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 2,697
  • Median household income: $94,167
  • Median home value: $201,800

13. Washington Park

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 5,428
  • Median household income: $42,166
  • Median home value: $172,874

12. New Scotland/Woodlawn

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 5,739
  • Median household income: $57,673
  • Median home value: $193,891

11. Hudson Park

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 4,253
  • Median household income: $47,309
  • Median home value: $185,819

10. Voorheesville

  • Located in Albany County
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 2,801
  • Median household income: $97,938
  • Median home value: $233,400

9. Saratoga Springs

  • Located in Saratoga County
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 27,943
  • Median household income: $82,816
  • Median home value: $365,900

8. Melrose

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 3,028
  • Median household income: $66,644
  • Median home value: $210,592

7. Altamont

  • Located in Albany County
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 1,665
  • Median household income: $72,596
  • Median home value: $249,400

6. Park South

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 2,152
  • Median household income: $49,002
  • Median home value: $136,900

5. Helderberg

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A
  • Population: 4,171
  • Median household income: $73,342
  • Median home value: $183,129

4. Westmere

  • Located in Albany County
  • Overall grade: A+
  • Population: 6,933
  • Median household income: $68,523
  • Median home value: $232,800

3. Menands

  • Located in Albany County
  • Overall grade: A+
  • Population: 3,923
  • Median household income: $70,000
  • Median home value: $252,200

2. Center Square

  • Neighborhood in Albany
  • Overall grade: A+
  • Population: 3,272
  • Median household income: $57,791
  • Median home value: $189,447

1. Country Knolls

  • Located in Saratoga County
  • Overall grade: A+
  • Population: 2,119
  • Median household income: $116,875
  • Median home value: $288,100

To view the full list, you can visit the Niche website.