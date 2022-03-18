ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School and neighborhood review website Niche recently released its 2022 Best Places to Live in America rankings. Based on that list, the website released the 2022 Best Places to Live in the Albany Area rankings.
Niche determines the rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the resident reviews on the website itself. Factors include affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, and walkability.
Here are the 25 best places to live in the Capital Region.
25. Pine Hills
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: B+
- Population: 15,406
- Median household income: $34,828
- Median home value: $212,257
24. Castleton-on-Hudson
- Located in Rensselaer County
- Overall grade: B+
- Population: 1,365
- Median household income: $75,972
- Median home value: $164,000
23. Albany
- Located in Albany County
- Overall grade: B+
- Population: 97,478
- Median household income: $45,825
- Median home value: $179,100
22. Hampton Manor
- Located in Rensselaer County
- Overall grade: B+
- Population: 1,911
- Median household income: $58,235
- Median home value: $164,700
21. Wynantskill
- Located in Rensselaer County
- Overall grade: B+
- Population: 3,154
- Median household income: $70,565
- Median home value: $185,700
20. Averill Park
- Located in Rensselaer County
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 1,228
- Median household income: $92,857
- Median home value: $228,000
19. East Glenville
- Located in Schenectady
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 6,259
- Median household income: $79,348
- Median home value: $216,400
18. Union Street
- Neighborhood in Schenectady
- Overall grade: A-
- Population: 14,898
- Median household income: $72,183
- Median home value: $152,446
17. Northside
- Neighborhood in Schenectady
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 12,109
- Median household income: $69,243
- Median home value: $149,025
16. Buckingham Pond/Crestwood
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 9,582
- Median household income: $87,567
- Median home value: $228,771
15. Plymouth
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 1,666
- Median household income: $95,736
- Median home value: $257,074
14. West Sand Lake
- Located in Rensselaer County
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 2,697
- Median household income: $94,167
- Median home value: $201,800
13. Washington Park
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 5,428
- Median household income: $42,166
- Median home value: $172,874
12. New Scotland/Woodlawn
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 5,739
- Median household income: $57,673
- Median home value: $193,891
11. Hudson Park
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 4,253
- Median household income: $47,309
- Median home value: $185,819
10. Voorheesville
- Located in Albany County
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 2,801
- Median household income: $97,938
- Median home value: $233,400
9. Saratoga Springs
- Located in Saratoga County
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 27,943
- Median household income: $82,816
- Median home value: $365,900
8. Melrose
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 3,028
- Median household income: $66,644
- Median home value: $210,592
7. Altamont
- Located in Albany County
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 1,665
- Median household income: $72,596
- Median home value: $249,400
6. Park South
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 2,152
- Median household income: $49,002
- Median home value: $136,900
5. Helderberg
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A
- Population: 4,171
- Median household income: $73,342
- Median home value: $183,129
4. Westmere
- Located in Albany County
- Overall grade: A+
- Population: 6,933
- Median household income: $68,523
- Median home value: $232,800
3. Menands
- Located in Albany County
- Overall grade: A+
- Population: 3,923
- Median household income: $70,000
- Median home value: $252,200
2. Center Square
- Neighborhood in Albany
- Overall grade: A+
- Population: 3,272
- Median household income: $57,791
- Median home value: $189,447
1. Country Knolls
- Located in Saratoga County
- Overall grade: A+
- Population: 2,119
- Median household income: $116,875
- Median home value: $288,100
To view the full list, you can visit the Niche website.