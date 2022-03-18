ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School and neighborhood review website Niche recently released its 2022 Best Places to Live in America rankings. Based on that list, the website released the 2022 Best Places to Live in the Albany Area rankings.

Niche determines the rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the resident reviews on the website itself. Factors include affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, and walkability.

Here are the 25 best places to live in the Capital Region.

25. Pine Hills

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: B+

Population: 15,406

Median household income: $34,828

Median home value: $212,257

24. Castleton-on-Hudson

Located in Rensselaer County

Overall grade: B+

Population: 1,365

Median household income: $75,972

Median home value: $164,000

23. Albany

Located in Albany County

Overall grade: B+

Population: 97,478

Median household income: $45,825

Median home value: $179,100

22. Hampton Manor

Located in Rensselaer County

Overall grade: B+

Population: 1,911

Median household income: $58,235

Median home value: $164,700

21. Wynantskill

Located in Rensselaer County

Overall grade: B+

Population: 3,154

Median household income: $70,565

Median home value: $185,700

20. Averill Park

Located in Rensselaer County

Overall grade: A-

Population: 1,228

Median household income: $92,857

Median home value: $228,000

19. East Glenville

Located in Schenectady

Overall grade: A-

Population: 6,259

Median household income: $79,348

Median home value: $216,400

18. Union Street

Neighborhood in Schenectady

Overall grade: A-

Population: 14,898

Median household income: $72,183

Median home value: $152,446

17. Northside

Neighborhood in Schenectady

Overall grade: A

Population: 12,109

Median household income: $69,243

Median home value: $149,025

16. Buckingham Pond/Crestwood

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 9,582

Median household income: $87,567

Median home value: $228,771

15. Plymouth

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 1,666

Median household income: $95,736

Median home value: $257,074

14. West Sand Lake

Located in Rensselaer County

Overall grade: A

Population: 2,697

Median household income: $94,167

Median home value: $201,800

13. Washington Park

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 5,428

Median household income: $42,166

Median home value: $172,874

12. New Scotland/Woodlawn

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 5,739

Median household income: $57,673

Median home value: $193,891

11. Hudson Park

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 4,253

Median household income: $47,309

Median home value: $185,819

10. Voorheesville

Located in Albany County

Overall grade: A

Population: 2,801

Median household income: $97,938

Median home value: $233,400

9. Saratoga Springs

Located in Saratoga County

Overall grade: A

Population: 27,943

Median household income: $82,816

Median home value: $365,900

8. Melrose

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 3,028

Median household income: $66,644

Median home value: $210,592

7. Altamont

Located in Albany County

Overall grade: A

Population: 1,665

Median household income: $72,596

Median home value: $249,400

6. Park South

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 2,152

Median household income: $49,002

Median home value: $136,900

5. Helderberg

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A

Population: 4,171

Median household income: $73,342

Median home value: $183,129

4. Westmere

Located in Albany County

Overall grade: A+

Population: 6,933

Median household income: $68,523

Median home value: $232,800

3. Menands

Located in Albany County

Overall grade: A+

Population: 3,923

Median household income: $70,000

Median home value: $252,200

2. Center Square

Neighborhood in Albany

Overall grade: A+

Population: 3,272

Median household income: $57,791

Median home value: $189,447

1. Country Knolls

Located in Saratoga County

Overall grade: A+

Population: 2,119

Median household income: $116,875

Median home value: $288,100

To view the full list, you can visit the Niche website.