ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022 national public high school rankings. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

In the Capital Region, the top public high school was 795 in the national rankings. Here are the top 25 high schools in the Albany area, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District, Schenectady

Graduation rate: 87%

College readiness: 17.7 out of 100

Enrollment: 834

National ranking: 7,028

Brunswick Central School District, Troy

Graduation rate: 89%

College readiness: 15.8 out of 100

Enrollment: 374

National ranking: 6,757

Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District

Graduation rate: 91%

College readiness: 32.6 out of 100

Enrollment: 217

National ranking: 6,528

Scotia-Glenville Central School District

Graduation rate: 93%

College readiness: 24 out of 100

Enrollment: 791

National ranking: 6,343

Averill Park Central School District

Graduation rate: 96%

College readiness: 25.3 out of 100

Enrollment: 861

National ranking: 6,260

Hoosick Falls Central School District

Graduation rate: 89%

College readiness: 16.8 out of 100

Enrollment: 309

National ranking: 6,128

Schalmont Central School District, Schenectady

Graduation rate: 93%

College readiness: 20.3 out of 100

Enrollment: 592

National ranking: 6,090

South Colonie Central School District

Graduation rate: 93%

College readiness: 29.3 out of 100

Enrollment: 1,500

National ranking: 5,642

Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District

Graduation rate: 89%

College readiness: 24.1 out of 100

Enrollment: 516

National ranking: 4,812

Duanesburg Central School District, Delanson

Graduation rate: 97%

College readiness: 36.2 out of 100

Enrollment: 235

National ranking: 4,592

Stillwater Central School District

Graduation rate: 89%

College readiness: 30.4 out of 100

Enrollment: 341

National ranking: 4,272

South Glens Falls Central School District

Graduation rate: 87%

College readiness: 36.4 out of 100

Enrollment: 887

National ranking: 4,247

Ballston Spa Central School District

Graduation rate: 90%

College readiness: 33.1 out of 100

Enrollment: 1,257

National ranking: 4,048

Middleburgh Central School District

Graduation rate: 95%

College readiness: 39.1 out of 100

Enrollment: 206

National ranking: 3,528

Schuylerville Central School District

Graduation rate: 93%

College readiness: 29.5 out of 100

Enrollment: 466

National ranking: 3,331

Guilderland Central School District

Graduation rate: 96%

College readiness: 40.5 out of 100

Enrollment: 1,498

National ranking: 3,036

Shenendehowa Central School District, Clifton Park

Graduation rate: 95%

College readiness: 30.8 out of 100

Enrollment: 3,087

National ranking: 2,782

East Greenbush Central School District

Graduation rate: 96%

College readiness: 30.8 out of 100

Enrollment: 1,297

National ranking: 2,479

Saratoga Springs City School District

Graduation rate: 94%

College readiness: 44 out of 100

Enrollment: 1,962

National ranking: 2,399

North Colonie Community School District, Latham

Graduation rate: 94%

College readiness: 31.2 out of 100

Enrollment: 1,970

National ranking: 2,073

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District

Graduation rate: 96%

College readiness: 42.4 out of 100

Enrollment: 977

National ranking: 1,945

Niskayuna Central School District

Graduation rate: 96%

College readiness: 35 out of 100

Enrollment: 1,327

National ranking: 1,664

Schodack Central School District, Castleton

Graduation rate: 95%

College readiness: 56.7 out of 100

Enrollment: 265

National ranking: 1,243

Voorheesville Central School District

Graduation rate: 99%

College readiness: 61 out of 100

Enrollment: 325

National ranking: 999