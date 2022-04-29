ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022 national public high school rankings. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
In the Capital Region, the top public high school was 795 in the national rankings. Here are the top 25 high schools in the Albany area, according to U.S. News & World Report.
25. Mohonasen Senior High School
- Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District, Schenectady
- Graduation rate: 87%
- College readiness: 17.7 out of 100
- Enrollment: 834
- National ranking: 7,028
24. Tamarac Middle School High School
- Brunswick Central School District, Troy
- Graduation rate: 89%
- College readiness: 15.8 out of 100
- Enrollment: 374
- National ranking: 6,757
23. Berne-Knox-Westerlo Junior-Senior High School
- Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District
- Graduation rate: 91%
- College readiness: 32.6 out of 100
- Enrollment: 217
- National ranking: 6,528
22. Scotia-Glenville Senior High School
- Scotia-Glenville Central School District
- Graduation rate: 93%
- College readiness: 24 out of 100
- Enrollment: 791
- National ranking: 6,343
21. Averill Park High School
- Averill Park Central School District
- Graduation rate: 96%
- College readiness: 25.3 out of 100
- Enrollment: 861
- National ranking: 6,260
20. Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School
- Hoosick Falls Central School District
- Graduation rate: 89%
- College readiness: 16.8 out of 100
- Enrollment: 309
- National ranking: 6,128
19. Schalmont High School
- Schalmont Central School District, Schenectady
- Graduation rate: 93%
- College readiness: 20.3 out of 100
- Enrollment: 592
- National ranking: 6,090
18. Colonie Central High School
- South Colonie Central School District
- Graduation rate: 93%
- College readiness: 29.3 out of 100
- Enrollment: 1,500
- National ranking: 5,642
17. Cobleskill-Richmondville High School
- Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
- Graduation rate: 89%
- College readiness: 24.1 out of 100
- Enrollment: 516
- National ranking: 4,812
16. Duanesburg High School
- Duanesburg Central School District, Delanson
- Graduation rate: 97%
- College readiness: 36.2 out of 100
- Enrollment: 235
- National ranking: 4,592
15. Stillwater Middle School High School
- Stillwater Central School District
- Graduation rate: 89%
- College readiness: 30.4 out of 100
- Enrollment: 341
- National ranking: 4,272
14. South Glens Falls Senior High School
- South Glens Falls Central School District
- Graduation rate: 87%
- College readiness: 36.4 out of 100
- Enrollment: 887
- National ranking: 4,247
13. Ballston Spa Senior High School
- Ballston Spa Central School District
- Graduation rate: 90%
- College readiness: 33.1 out of 100
- Enrollment: 1,257
- National ranking: 4,048
12. Middleburgh Junior/Senior High School
- Middleburgh Central School District
- Graduation rate: 95%
- College readiness: 39.1 out of 100
- Enrollment: 206
- National ranking: 3,528
11. Schuylerville High School
- Schuylerville Central School District
- Graduation rate: 93%
- College readiness: 29.5 out of 100
- Enrollment: 466
- National ranking: 3,331
10. Guilderland High School
- Guilderland Central School District
- Graduation rate: 96%
- College readiness: 40.5 out of 100
- Enrollment: 1,498
- National ranking: 3,036
9. Shenendehowa High School
- Shenendehowa Central School District, Clifton Park
- Graduation rate: 95%
- College readiness: 30.8 out of 100
- Enrollment: 3,087
- National ranking: 2,782
8. Columbia High School
- East Greenbush Central School District
- Graduation rate: 96%
- College readiness: 30.8 out of 100
- Enrollment: 1,297
- National ranking: 2,479
7. Saratoga Springs High School
- Saratoga Springs City School District
- Graduation rate: 94%
- College readiness: 44 out of 100
- Enrollment: 1,962
- National ranking: 2,399
6. Shaker High School
- North Colonie Community School District, Latham
- Graduation rate: 94%
- College readiness: 31.2 out of 100
- Enrollment: 1,970
- National ranking: 2,073
5. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Senior High School
- Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District
- Graduation rate: 96%
- College readiness: 42.4 out of 100
- Enrollment: 977
- National ranking: 1,945
4. Niskayuna High School
- Niskayuna Central School District
- Graduation rate: 96%
- College readiness: 35 out of 100
- Enrollment: 1,327
- National ranking: 1,664
3. Maple Hill High School
- Schodack Central School District, Castleton
- Graduation rate: 95%
- College readiness: 56.7 out of 100
- Enrollment: 265
- National ranking: 1,243
2. Clayton A Bouton High School
- Voorheesville Central School District
- Graduation rate: 99%
- College readiness: 61 out of 100
- Enrollment: 325
- National ranking: 999
1. Bethlehem Central Senior High School
- Bethlehem Central School District
- Graduation rate: 97%
- College readiness: 55.7 out of 100
- Enrollment: 1,427
- National ranking: 795