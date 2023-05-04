SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Best Buddies Albany is hosting their 2023 Friendship Ball. The event will take place on Friday, May 5.

Best Buddies participants from college, high school, middle school, and elementary school clubs from across the Capital Region will gather for the soirée. The evening will be dedicated to the Best Buddies’ mission, which is to celebrate friendship, inclusion, and acceptance.

The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will take place at Saratoga Springs High School, located at 1 Blue Streak Blvd Saratoga Spring NY. For more information on the organization, please visit Best Buddies.