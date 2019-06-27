Berne losing only doctor’s office in town

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community Care Physicians is closing at the end of the week in Berne.

Nurse practitioner Jill Martin found out last month the medical office she works at shuts down tomorrow. Community Care Physicians is the only health care office in a 30 mile radius for residents.

Martin’s planning on reopening the practice herself, but it could take months to reopen as Martin works on getting proper credentials.

“They deserve to have health care. Each [patient] is so important,” Martin said.

In the meantime, lawmakers are looking at petitioning for Berne and surrounding towns to be designated as medically undeserved areas.

This designation would help in attracting physicians to the area.