Berkshire Spur accident closes all lanes

CANAAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All lanes are blocked on a portion of the New York State Thruway after a crash in Columbia County.

The crash took place Monday evening on I-90 eastbound between Exits B2-B3.

According to a statement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the crash involved a bus carrying 30 passengers. New York State Police said all passengers refused medical attention.

All lanes are blocked. Motorists should expect delays and should seek alternate routes.

Cuomo’s full statement is below:

“A bus carrying nearly 30 passengers was involved in a crash just after 7 p.m. this evening on the Berkshire Spur of Interstate 90, just east of Exit B3 in New Lebanon. “New York State Police, Thruway Authority personnel and local fire and EMS responded to the accident and are assessing the injuries, which, thankfully, at this time appear to be non-life threatening. All lanes are currently blocked but crews are working to reopen the highway as soon as possible. “The storm will continue in the Capital Region overnight, and I urge all motorists to stay off the roads to let first responders do their jobs. For those who have to travel, take extreme caution on the roadways as our crews work round the clock to clear the snow and ice.”