Berkshire Medical Center taking measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS 10) — With nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Berkshire County, some, who live in the city of Pittsfield, are concerned.

“Even before this outbreak, I have been practicing safe measures when I’m out in public wiping things off,” said Ann Mottley, who lives in Pittsfield.

While Berkshire Medical Center would not disclose how many patients are being treated for the Coronavirus, the hospital’s communications director said all established guidelines to prevent the transmission of any disease are being followed, and patients with COVID-19 are being isolated.

“We do have some staff who have had a potential exposure to COVID-19 patients, ” explained Michael Leary, Director of Communications for Berkshire Health Systems. “Whether or not they have a greater than low-risk exposure have been furloughed for a 2 week period. From the time of the last exposure.”



While he would not say how many hospital employees have been furloughed, Leary said some have returned to work today, and others will be returning next week and in the coming weeks.

“We are redistributing staff from other areas in the hospital to shortage areas as well as engaging with travel employee organizations for nursing and other employment positions. And some of those individuals are starting this weekend and early next week,” said Leary.

Ann Mottley said she had an appointment there earlier this week, and the hospital has hand sanitizer readily available.



“Immediately, when you walk through the door, when you walk to the elevator, when you exit the elevator. When you walk into an office there. They got them everywhere there,” explained Mottley.



Berkshire Medical Center’s facilities are open and are continuing to serve patients.

According to the hospital people should not panic, but should wash their hands for 20 seconds, throughout the day.

LATEST STORIES: