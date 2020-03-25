Berkshire County asks for protective equipment donations

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — First responders in Berkshire County are putting out a plea to the community for personal protective equipment.

The Pittsfield mayor’s office sent a letter to residents Tuesday asking those who live in Berkshire County to consider donating any new, unused equipment.

They are looking for N95 masks, eyewear, disposable gowns and more. A Survey Monkey page was set up for anyone who can help.

