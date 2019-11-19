Berkshire Co. sheriff launches bullying email hotline

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is helping communities in the area stop bullying.

Sheriff Thomas Bowler reminded the community of his campaign “Knockout Bullying-Be Kind Today!”

The sheriff said it’s important for bullying to be reported, so to help combat the issue, the department is setting up an e-mail hotline.

If a child is uncomfortable reporting bullying to an adult, they can send an email to report.bullying@sdb.state.ma.us.

Officials said bullying can impact one in four children every school year.

