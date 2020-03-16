Berkshire Bank working to support customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Beginning March 18, Berkshire Bank will be offering more flexible banking services for its customers. The measures will be effective for 30 days.

The bank says the move is to help customers and small businesses facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand that COVID-19 and the necessary precautions we are all taking to prevent its spread have begun to impact members of our community in meaningful ways,” said Chief Executive Officer Richard Marotta. “In addition to these initial steps to provide our customers financial flexibility, we will continue to explore additional ways to support our customers and neighbors during this difficult time.”

Berkshire Bank will be reaching out to organizations that work with small businesses in order to provide funding. Berkshire Bank Foundation is also putting together funds to provide grants to small businesses that may not be able to pay.

Changes to retail banking, consumer loan and mortgage customers

Increased daily debit card spending limits.

Waived penalties for early CD withdrawals up to $20,000.

Option to forbear consumer and mortgage loan payments for one to three months.

Changes for small business customers

Increased daily debit card spending limits.

Waived penalties for early CD withdrawals up to $20,000.

Ability to leverage specific options for consideration to forebear their loan.

Berkshire Bank is also offering assistance to customers with unique financial problems, not helped by the above measures.

Other ways for customers to get assistance

Visit your local branch location.

Connect with one of our MyBanker Relationship Managers .

Log on to your Online Banking and reach out to us via a secure message under the Customer Service option.

Text AMEB1 (26321) for one-time SMS support, when you message AMEB1 with a message you can anticipate a call back to assist you with your specific needs.

Call our Call Center at 800-773-5601.

