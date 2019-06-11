Bennington Police searching for Subway robbery suspect

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10)– Bennington Police are investigating a trio of robberies at a Subway sandwich shop, and they need your help finding the latest suspect.

Zachary Dumas, 33, is wanted for the most recent robbery of the Subway on North Street which happened last Friday. The Bennington Police Department says he is also wanted by the Vermont Department of Corrections, Bennington Office.

“He walked through the door with his face uncovered and then once he had gotten up to me had pulled his hoodie up over his face,” said Assistant Manager Ota Graven of Subway.

That was enough time for the assistant manager to recognize Dumas.

“Once I realized I knew who he was. It’s like, you know, what’s the point of putting up a fight, take the chance of somebody getting hurt,” Graven said.

Nicholas Gillotti is the manager of a neighboring business. He told NEWS10ABC residents and businesses are on edge after the recent string of robberies. Gillotti said he’s seen a down turn in the community in the past ten years since moving here.

“Nobody’s coming at night out. Come 7:30 at night, the place is a ghost town,” Gillotti said.

Police have released surveillance video of each robbery. If you know anything about recent robberies, give Bennington Police a call at (802) 442-1030.