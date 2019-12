BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Holiday cheer was in Bennington on Sunday!

The Bennington Police Department and Bennington Police Association were at Walmart on Sunday for the community to “cram” a police cruiser with gifts for the holidays.

Not only did the community participate but it went above and beyond as two cruisers were filled with gifts.

The police department went on Facebook that evening to thank all who donated and said “We could not have done it without you!”