Bennington College receives $12M gift

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Bennington College received a $12 million gift, most of which will help support the visual arts program.

The gift came form 1991 graduate Mary Bucksbaum Scanlan, who now lives in Colorado.

$10 million will go toward establishing a fund to create new scholarships and faculty positions. The other $2 million will go towards other priorities at the college.

Scanlan said the integration of art in a liberal arts education help make it possible for students to create new work in all fields.

