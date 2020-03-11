Beloved Waterford crossing guard ‘Papa Joe’ honored on 90th birthday

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Waterford honored a beloved crossing guard on Wednesday.

Joseph Avarello, known affectionately by family and friends as “Papa Joe,” turned 90 years old. He is in his 29th year of serving as crossing guard for St. Mary’s School in Waterford. Avarello told NEWS10 ABC his favorite part of the job is watching the kids grow up.

“That’s what keeps you young,” he said. “It’s just the people. They’re so nice, you know?”

Avarello added that he will keep serving as crossing guard for as long as he can walk.

The village is renaming the southeast corner of Sixth and Division streets as “Papa Joe’s Corner.”

LATEST STORIES: