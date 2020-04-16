Beef jerky donations going to Glens Falls Hospital

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local beef jerky company is taking part in a campaign to donate beef jerky to hospital workers in Glens Falls.

The Beef Jerky Outlet in Lake George and Servpro of Southern Saratoga County are each donating a total of 500 snack packs of beef jerky to the Glens Falls Hospital.

If you want to donate, head to the Beef Jerky Outlet’s website and donate a $10 hero snack pack. When you check out, you can also leave a personal thank you note in the comment box at checkout.

