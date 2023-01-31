SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Monday that they will be closing 87 additional stores. The updated closing list now includes the stores at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs and 665 Merrill Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

This comes days after the home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans. The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all of its Harmon beauty locations.

“This store fleet reduction expands the company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” a spokesperson told NEWS10’s parent company Nexstar. “We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”

Bed Bath & Beyond has not announced when either the Saratoga Springs or Pittsfield location will be closing exactly. In total, 26 stores in New York will be closing as of now, including in Poughkeepsie and Rochester.