Become a Troy police officer

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Troy Police Chief Brian Owens are reminding interested candidates of the July 26 deadline to apply for the police officer exam, which is scheduled for September 14.

Candidates must be between 19 and 35 years old to take the exam, and meet the minimum eligibility qualifications at the time of appointment to serve as a police officer with the city of Troy.

“The Troy Police Department is one of the most highly-trained and professional law enforcement agencies in New York State,” the mayor said. “Joining the ranks of TPD offers a challenging but rewarding career that provides real opportunities to serve the community. I encourage those interested in serving with the Troy PD to sign up for the exam ahead of the July 26 deadline.”

“A career in law enforcement can be difficult and dangerous, while at the same time extremely rewarding,” Owens said. “The Troy Police Department has a long history of service to our community, and we are grateful for our members past and present. We are now looking for new members to join our team to make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve. We encourage everyone interested to please apply and start your path to a rewarding career.”

The following exams will be held on Saturday, September 14:

Troy Police Officer

Troy Police Officer – Spanish Speaking

As part of the city’s efforts to promote available careers with the city of Troy, the Troy Police Department has released a recruitment video which highlights the work of officers to protect and serve the residents and families of the Collar City. The video has been posted on the city’s official YouTube (https://youtu.be/NOWVVM9aq9k) page.

Application forms may be obtained on line at www.troyny.gov or at the Troy Civil Service Commission Office, located at City Hall, 433 River Street, 5th floor. Applications received/postmarked after the filing deadline will not be accepted.

Exam Resources:

