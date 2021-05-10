Investigation ongoing after incident on Becker Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation continues after an incident on Becker Street in Schenectady.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1500-block of Becker Street for a report of someone with a gun on a porch. When police arrived, they said two men fled from the front porch into the home.

A gun was later thrown out of the window of a second residence.

Several people were detained and are being questioned. Three more firearms were found after police executed a search warrant.

No formal charges have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.