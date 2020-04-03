Beauty lounge giving skincare kits to nurses who wear goggles and masks all day

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Deify Laser + Beauty Lounge in East Greenbush is donating facial kits to medical professionals holding down the front line during the coronavirus outbreak.

The products are supposed to relieve skin irritation on the face from wearing googles, the back of the ears from wearing masks, as well as dry skin on the hands from washing and sanitizing.

Each kit contains professional-grade skincare products including cleanser, enzyme treatment, soothing mask, and moisturizing treatment along with instructions for use.

If you want to make a donation or nominate a nurse who is in need of a skincare kit, visit the Facebook page:

