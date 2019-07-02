Bears are after your picnic basket

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–NYS DEC wants campers to think about their food and bears. As the heat climbs, people and their food head out to camp grounds or even up into the Adirondacks, bears see this as an easy food source. Always think to put your food in a bear proof container or keep it in your car, some state campgrounds even have bear proof boxes.

In the back country put food in a hang container well off the ground and pack light, the less food you bring the less you have to store. The DEC website also suggest using dehydrated food and to cook and eat before sunset. Bears are more active after sunset.