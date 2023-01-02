BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Central School District will be installing stop arm cameras on all of their school buses starting on Tuesday. The cameras will look to cut down on cars that drive past buses with their stop sign extended while children are crossing the street or getting off the bus.

“This is an exciting day as we welcome Bethlehem Central Schools into Albany County’s School Bus Safety Program. They are one of the largest school districts in the Capital Region and the second to partner with us on this initiative. I want to thank them for putting the safety of their students first,” said Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy. “One child lost to reckless driving is too many, and our school bus cameras hold drivers accountable in order to prevent tragedies down the road. I hope that today’s announcement will encourage more school districts to opt into our program so every student across Albany County has this added protection.”

Passing a school bus with its stop sign extended is illegal in every state, and it’s estimated that nearly 50,000 cars illegally pass stopped school buses in New York every day. Not only are the stop arm cameras intended to cut down on the number of drivers who pass them by, but also attempting to save children’s lives as well.

BusPatrol and Albany County have partnered to install these cameras. If a driver is to drive past a bus with it’s stop sign extended, BusPatrol’s sensors and cameras will record the license plate and video the violation, which will be sent to law enforcement for evaluation. Violators will learn about the potential dangers of their actions in addition to a fine.