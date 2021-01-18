Basketball coach launches campaign to help local businesses

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With many small businesses still fighting to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, one local basketball coach is taking action to spread positivity and support in local communities.

During the winter months, basketball coaches are usually busy helping student athletes, leading practices and coaching games, but with the pandemic sidelining high-risk sports, South Glens Falls Varsity Basketball Coach Chris Cottrell decided to launch his Coaches vs. COVID campaign.

The initiative aims to fight back against the impacts the pandemic has had throughout local communities by urging community members to shop local while also promoting his Coaches vs COVID apparel that will provide relief funds to local COVID-19 research groups.

Once a purchase has been made, Cottrell said he hopes people will go out into their communities and make another purchase at one of their favorite stores or restaurants and take a picture while wearing the group’s logo to post to social media with #leadlocal.

Cottrell said he hopes that the movement is temporary as we look toward an end to the pandemic, but he said he views the idea as something to look forward to throughout the day as a glimpse of hope. He said that as a local leader in the community, he knew he had to do something to support businesses that under normal circumstances would be the ones supporting him and his team.

“It’s our responsibility as coaches to demonstrate to our players, to our student athletes, to our programs, what do you do when you’re up against it?” he said. “We are leaders in our school districts, we are leaders in our athletic programs, and we have to practice what we preach and I think this is what you do when you hear the opportunity or the platform to do something, you do it.”