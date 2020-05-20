Baseball season up in the air as multi-phased reopening begins

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Minor league team, The Tri-City Valley Cats, are in continued talks with the MLB and New York State to find a way to start their season.

The team is looking at options to reduce the capacity at the stadium and possibly not have fans in the stands at all.

“The worst case scenerio is that we don’t have a season,” said General Manager Matt Callahan.

Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted out that he is in support of professional sports teams that can safely reopen.

Broadcasting the games is an option, but Callahan said it does not match the revenue of a packed stadium.

“The most difficult challenge that we face is just the uncertainty,” Callahan said.

The season is scheduled to begin in mid-June. The team doesn’t have a roster due to the delay caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Callahan said he believes the team will weather the storm because of the support of fans.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES