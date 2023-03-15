ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brian Barnett, a former Johnston funeral home director accused of mishandling remains, pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 26 at 10 a.m.
Barnett previously pleaded not guilty to 37 charges in January. The Fulton County Court clerk’s office confirmed to NEWS10 that he pleaded guilty to six charges on Wednesday:
- Third degree grand larceny
- Concealment of a human corpse
- Improper burial
- Scheme to defraud
- Operating a funeral firm without a funeral firm to be registered
Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.