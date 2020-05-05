Bank of America matching Feed Albany donations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Giving Tuesday is typically held just after Thanksgiving, but it now has a new spot on the calendar.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday is now in the global spotlight with events taking place May 5.

In the Capital Region, Feed Albany is getting a little extra help from Bank of America. From Tuesday through Sunday, every dollar that is donated to Feed Albany will be matched by the bank up to $10,000.

Feed Albany is a volunteer group that provides thousands of meals each week, and just $1 can provide two-and-a-half meals. The donation will enable them to provide roughly 4,000 meals to every dollar donated.

“With so many people being unemployed and out of work and wondering how they’re going to pay this bill or that bill. The fact that we can provide them meals, that’s one less thing for them to worry about,” Dominick Purnomo, Feed Albany President, said. “Right now, people need food, and they need healthcare. So we’re doing anything we can within our skill set and platform to make sure people are not food insecure and nobody is going hungry.”

Feed Albany said, for those who want to give, now is the time to do so because your dollar is being doubled.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES