Ballston Spa woman warns others about so-called ‘Tech Support’ scheme

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa woman told NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker that she believes her elderly parents were victimized in at least three so-called “Tech Support” schemes, and she is warning others not to fall for the same thing.

Helen Strait says her parents got a call a few years back from someone claiming to be with Microsoft. “We noticed some problems with your firewall. We’d like to show you a file that has a bunch of errors in it.”

Helen says she warned her parents that the offer may not be legitimate.

She now believes her elderly parents never received any tech support for the money they sent to 3 companies adding up to about $2,100.

“These are typically fake tech support scams.” Said Mike Stamas, Chief Business Development Officer for Grey Castle Security in Troy. He says it typically starts with someone posing as a tech support team member. “And they say, ‘This is bad, this is malware. you are going to lose photos of your kids. But, good news- we can fix it for you.’”

But, according to Stamas, the fix is often a way to hack into a potential victim’s computer. “Typically they offer a website for them to go on and then they’re in your PC.” Anya: “And what can they get?” Stamas: “Anything. From your tax returns to your kids pictures.”

Helen says she only recently discovered what was going on after her mom died and her father, who has dementia said he was getting calls from one company demanding a $799 dollar check. Bills they had received directed him to send his payments to an address in Auburn, Massachusetts. Helen says the checks were cashed. But, her dad has put a stop on the last check.

News10’s Anya Tucker went there. It turned out to be a home belonging to a 92 year old woman who said she didn’t know anything about the tech support business. She told Anya that she doesn’t get around much and has helpers who typically assist her with daily tasks.

The Auburn Police told News10ABC they would look into concerns about any possible scheme.

Anya also called the number found on one of the bills. It connected to a customer service office in Southeast Asia. They said the owner was not available.

Grey Castle’s Stamas says the house may be what’s called a “pivot point” where money comes in and is quickly moved out another location.