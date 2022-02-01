Ballston Spa upgrades: Here’s what is planned for the village

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Ballston Spa released its Economic Development Plan in 2020, as well as the final version of its Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan in January 2022. Mayor Christine Fitzpatrick said they are working on implementing both plans to improve the village overall.

According to the Economic Development Plan, Ballston Spa is 1.6 square miles. As of 2019, the village had a population of 5,469, with 287 businesses and 2,488 housing units.

The Economic Development Plan includes recommendations from the Saratoga Partnership survey results, focus group input, and suggestions from the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. Recommendations were divided into short-term goals, long-term goals (within five years) and master plan goals.

Overall Goals

Enhance the Central Business District

Enhance the quality of the village to attract visitors and support quality of life for residents and businesses

Economic development and marketing

Support small businesses

As part of the Economic Development Plan, the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee is in the process of developing a new, updated Comprehensive Plan. Fitzpatrick said this plan will guide the development of revised zoning codes after it is completed. The last Comprehensive Plan was done in 1994.

“The current Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee is made up of more than a dozen residents from various walks of life and spans a diverse demographic. We have confidence this group will do a thorough review of our village and its resources and create a draft plan that will help guide our future,” said Fitzpatrick.

Pedestrian and bike safety

The Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan mainly addresses the link to the Zim Smith Trail. The trail is a paved, multi-use trail connecting town of Ballston to the Champlain Canalway in Mechanicville. The trail is 11.5 miles long and travels through Malta, Round Lake and Halfmoon.

One of the primary goals is to connect the village to the Zim Smith Trail, which ends on Oak Street off of East High Street. Currently, there is a gap in the sidewalk on East High Street for pedestrians in route to the trail.

Fitzpatrick said the village has submitted an application for a $1.1 million grant through the New York State Department of Transportation. The Transportation Alternatives Program and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program grants would provide the funding to implement the plan and provide safe passage for both pedestrians and cyclists to the Zim Smith Trail.

The village is also in the process of making its 2023 budget. Fitzpatrick said they could possibly carve out some funding for the less expensive proposed changes in the Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan.

Both plans address sidewalk improvements for residents and visitors. The Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan includes an inventory and assessment of all sidewalks in Ballston Spa. The plan laid out and prioritized a number of projects to address the sidewalk gaps and crosswalks.

“What is needed is a detailed study of which sidewalks need replacement,” said Fitzpatrick. “Priority would be given to downtown areas, school walking routes and most utilized sidewalks first.”

Parking

Parking is also addressed in the Economic Development Plan. The plan includes assessing the parking supply and enforcing parking regulations.

“The Parking Advisory Committee found there is not so much a shortage of parking space, but a lack of enforcement,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick said village has funded a parking officer to enforce current parking codes. The village will also be looking at parking regulations in the rezoning effort. Fitzpatrick’s office also has a project underway to better identify and communicate the current parking options.

Vacant and underutilized properties

Addressing vacant and underutilized properties is a part of the goal to enhance the quality of the village in the Economic Development Plan. Fitzpatrick said one property is at the top of the list.

“Foremost is the need to address the former Rickett’s property,” said Fitzpatrick.

The property was investigated by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to determine the extent of contamination caused by Rickett’s Dry Cleaners. The DEC said the area around Rickett’s is listed as a “class two” site which represents “a significant threat to public health or the environment” and calls for immediate action. Fitzpatrick said the building is slated for removal beginning in mid-February.

Tourism

Promoting tourism is among the goals in the Economic Development Plan. Fitzpatrick said the village was awarded a Brownfields Opportunity Area grant to develop a master plan for the downtown. Fitzpatrick said this will lead to financial incentives for the redevelopment of properties and attraction of new businesses.

“During the pandemic, we moved swiftly to allow outside dining during the warmer months, which was a great success and brought numerous people to our restaurants during the two summers we all endured the pandemic,” said Fitzpatrick.

Long-term goals

As for long-term goals, Fitzpatrick said infrastructure and affordable housing are the key issues the village is working on.

“The village infrastructure, like most municipalities, needs repairs and upgrades. This is not financially feasible on the scale needed without government assistance and bonding for the village,” said Fitzpatrick. “Infrastructure is a long-term challenge, which can be managed once the scope is more clearly defined.”

Fitzpatrick said the village developed a list of needed infrastructure projects with estimated costs originally in 2019 and updated the list in 2021. With additional American Rescue Plan funds, the village is in the process of having a water system study done to develop projects for upgrading the system. The village is looking for funding in 2022 to implement the projects.

With regards to affordable housing, Fitzpatrick said the recent Brownfields Opportunity Area grant will identify parcels for development and create a master plan. When implemented, it will result in significant tax credits that could contribute as much as 25% of the development costs.

“The solution has to be a combination of identifying parcels for potential development and government/grant funds to reduce costs,” said Fitzpatrick.

To view both the 2020 Economic Development Plan and Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, you can visit the Village of Ballston Spa website.