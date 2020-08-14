Ballston Spa pushes in-person learning back to October

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (WTEN) — In-person learning will not resume in Ballston Spa until at least October 5, according to a statement from Superintendent of Schools Ken Slentz.

Schools in the town will resume teaching on September 14, though classes will be conducted via remote learning.

I am incredibly grateful for the amount of time, energy, and the thinking that our many planning teams have devoted in an attempt to allow us to open safely for in-person learning on September 14. However, there are still far too many variables and changes in information at this time for me to say with the necessary confidence that I can keep our students and our staff healthy and safe while also keeping them properly focused on teaching and learning. Superintendent Ken Slentz

Remote learning plans and the reasoning behind the move will be discussed in a series of community forums due to be held next week. Questions can be submitted to the schoolopening@bscsd.org mailbox with the subject line “Forum Question”.

The forums will be held on:

Monday, August 17, from 6:00-7:30

Wednesday, August 19, from 4:00-5:30

Thursday, August 20 from 6:00-7:30

Links to the forums can be found on the school district’s website.

School districts across the region have also pushed back their start dates from September 8 to September 15. The latest information on school openings across the Capital Region can be found here.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES